Election commission conducts mock poll

AMMAN — The Independent Election Commission on Saturday conducted mock parliamentary elections in Rusaifa.

Supported by the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation and Development, the mock elections were held in cooperation with the Al Hayat Centre for Civil Society Development (Rased) and Al Aman Centre for Human Rights, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent Election Commission of Jordan Khaled Kalaldeh highlighted that the mock poll reflected the “harmony and cooperation” between the election commission and the civil society institutions.

Director General of Rased Amer Bani Amer said that cooperation between the commission and Rased is aimed at improving the elections process, highlighting the role of the experiment in raising youths' awareness, as well as assessing the monitoring measures in adherence to health measures necessitated by the virus crisis, Petra reported.

Conducted from 10am until 1pm, the mock poll witnessed the participation of 400 young people and 16 candidates from Rusaifa, Petra added.