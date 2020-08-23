E-platform launched to boost investments in Jordan

AMMAN — The Businesspeople Association of Jordanian Expatriates (BAJE), in cooperation with the Jordan Investment Commission (JIC), has launched the online investment platform: investinjo.com.

JIC President Khalid Wazani on Sunday said that the platform is part of a partnership between the public and private sectors to encourage Jordanian expatriates and foreign investors to invest in the Kingdom, according to a JIC statement.

Wazani also called on investors to closely follow the investment environment in the Kingdom.

He expressed JIC’s keenness to provide all necessary facilities and speed up procedures for investors.

BAJE Chairman of the Board of Directors Fadi Majali said that joint work is essential for providing necessary facilities and services that make the investment experience distinguished in terms of revenues and rendering it a success.

Majali said that the new platform seeks to reach the largest number of Jordanian expatriates and foreign investors and offer them a firsthand look at the investment environment in Jordan.

He added that all interested people can visit investinjo.com, which provides a list of projects with initial feasibility studies.

The platform also provides an e-form for those interested in launching investments in the Kingdom, and BAJE follows up on these applications with the JIC, according to the statement.