Cold air mass, rainfall forecast to impact Kingdom over weekend

AMMAN — Jordan was gripped by a cold air mass on Thursday, which brought rainfall across the Kingdom, and temperatures are forecast to continue dropping on Friday, turning extremely cold at night, according to Arabiaweather.

The weather forecasting company predicts that the winds will be south-easterly moderate to brisk, with powerful gusts in valleys, mainly in the Shafa area and the Dead Sea, and frost formation in the Southern and Eastern Badia areas, and areas near the Shara mountain, where temperatures are forecast to drop to 0°C.

Arabiaweather warned farmers of the intensity of strong winds on crops and green houses, especially in the Jordan Valley. It also warned against the improper use of heating sources in light of the very cold weather.

The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) forecast that temperatures on Friday will range between 15°C and 6°C in Amman, and between 14°C and 6°C on Saturday and between 15°C and 6°C on Sunday.

In Aqaba, temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 22°C during the day and a low of 12°C during the night on Friday, while on Saturday they are forecast to range between 23°C and 12°C. On Sunday temperatures are forecast to range between 24°C and 12°C, according to the JMD.

The weather forecasting entities predict that the cold front will impact the Kingdom until the middle of next week.

The Ministry of Public Works and Housing announced its readiness to deal with the weather conditions, urging the public to report any emergencies via the following hotlines:

Main operation room (065850111),

Amman (0780377291), Irbid (0780377273),

Balqa (0780377413), Zarqa (0780377125),

Tafileh (0780377160), Aqaba (0780377351),

Karak (0780377231), Mafraq (0780377389),

Jerash (0780377187), Ajloun (0780377324),

Madaba (0780377366), Maan (0780377338)

and Petra (0780377154).