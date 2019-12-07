Rain, thunderstorms forecast for Sunday night

AMMAN — A chance of rainfall in the north and centre of the Kingdom is forecast for Sunday evening, extending to the rest of the Kingdom at night, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

Later on Sunday night, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are forecast as well, with westerly moderate to brisk winds, the JMD said.

On Monday, the department predicts a cold air mass with westerly moderate to brisk winds, with the weather remaining relatively cold and rainy on Tuesday as well.

The JMD warned of slippery roads, low visibility due to fog formation and the danger of torrents in valleys and low areas.

In Amman, temperatures are forecast to range between 13°C and 7°C on Sunday, while on Monday they are forecast to see a high of 13°C and a low of 6°C, increasing slightly on Tuesday to 14°C during the day and 5°C during the night.

In Zarqa, Sunday temperatures are forecast to see a high of 15°C and a low of 8°C, while on Monday temperatures are predicted to range between 15°C and 7°C and between 16°C and 6°C on Tuesday.

As for Aqaba, Sunday’s temperatures are forecast between 23°C and 15°C and Monday’s between 25°C and 14°C, while on Tuesday they are expected to range between 26°C and 13°C.