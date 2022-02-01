City, University of London, honours CNN Arabic editor-in-chief Faraj with honorary doctorate

AMMAN — City, University of London, awarded an honorary doctorate to CNN Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CNN Arabic Caroline Faraj in recognition of her outstanding leadership and her commitment to supporting opportunities for women and young people in the Arab world.

“Those nominated for our honorary doctorates have achieved high professional or academic distinction in their fields and are considered outstanding role models for our students,” the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported citing a university statement.

It stressed that Faraj has been “a champion of new media and freedom of expression throughout her career” and has helped provide a platform for women to use their voice in the media across the Arab world.

One year after graduating from City, University of London with an MA in International Journalism, Faraj established CNN Arabic. She has been CNN bureau chief in Dubai since its inauguration, overseeing the content and management of the news website.

In 2014, Faraj orchestrated the site’s comprehensive relaunch, and in 2015, CNN appointed Faraj as vice president of Arabic Services, the first Arab woman to hold the position.

The former host of Jordan’s first morning television talk show, Youm Jadid, Faraj was a winner in the 2021 Arab Woman Awards, recognised for her outstanding contribution to media in the Arab region and for paving the way for other women in her field.

Faraj, who has been an active member of the Middle East Advisory Board at the Dubai campus since its launch, is also the founding vice president of the MENA Alumni Board and has championed and spoken at Bayes’ Global Women’s Leadership Programme conferences.