Canadian ambassador discusses cooperation with Yarmouk University

AMMAN — In the presence of Vice President for Administrative Affairs Riad al-Momani, Vice President of Yarmouk University for Academic Affairs Muwaffaq al-Omoush, on Thursday met with Canadian ambassador to Amman Donica Pottie and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Yarmouk University and the Canadian Embassy, as well as other Canadian universities.

Omoush praised the Canadian government’s support for a number of scientific and research projects implemented by Yarmouk University.

He stressed that the university is keen to strengthen relations with international sponsors to support the development of scientific research at the university, given its pivotal role in the development, progress and creation of effective solutions for societal problems, according to a statement from Yarmouk University.

He then talked about the development of Yarmouk University and its scientific, medical and humanities facilities, pointing out that 8 per cent of its students come from 45 different nationalities, which reflects Yarmouk University’s international reputation and its ability to meet the labour market’s requirements.

Omoush also referred to the university’s aspiration to start new academic programmes that meet the aspirations of Jordanian youth.

Pottie praised the scientific reputation of Yarmouk University, expressing the embassy's readiness to provide more support in terms of cooperation agreements between Yarmouk and Canadian universities.

She also said that the embassy, through its academic and scientific exchange team, will work to strengthen such cooperation to facilitate the agreements and memoranda of understanding between Yarmouk and Canadian universities. She pointed to the possibility of benefiting from the Expo 2022 programme for universities.

As she completed her talk the Canadian ambassador met with those in charge of the project.

She met with the organisers of the Economic Development and Sustainable Energy Project in Jordan through which solar cells will be installed at Deir Alla Station for Archaeological Studies of the Faculty of Archeology and Anthropology at the university.

During the two meetings, the ambassador praised Yarmouk University's excellence in implementing scientific projects supported by Canadian donors, acknowledging the university’s keenness to provide full logistical and technical support to achieve the maximum benefit from such projects.