Cabinet approves renewing special exemptions for Abdali Investment Company

By JT - May 12,2022 - Last updated at May 12,2022

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Wednesday approved renewing special exemptions granted to the Abdali Investment and Development Company and its subsidiaries, as well as other businesses investing in the company for two years.

Under its decision, during the session headed by Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh, the government called on the company to submit "a clear implementation plan", linked to a specific timeframe for the completion of all project components, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The decision also included the reduction of the building and land tax and the vacant land tax by 50 per cent for projects operating within the Abdali project.

The decision aims to support the company, its subsidiaries, and other companies investing in the Abdali project, which will contribute to strengthening the partnership between the public and private sectors and stimulating existing local and foreign investments.

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers approved the disbursement of JD500,000 to enable the Economic and Social Association of Retired Servicemen and Veterans to pay its financial obligations.

The Cabinet also agreed to use the building dedicated for the Regional Centre for Space Science and Technology Education for Western Asia in the capital's Yajouz area for the purposes of the State Security Court, its Public Prosecution, and administrative and support staff.

The Cabinet also named Yousef Qudah as director general of the Department of Awqaf Properties Development.