63,654 students apply for scholarships, grants — Higher Education Ministry

AMMAN — A total of 63,654 students have applied for internal grants, loans and scholarships for the 2019/2020 academic year, the Ministry of Higher Education said on Saturday.

The applications were submitted online through the department of scholarship's website at the ministry, www.dsamohe.com, ministry spokesperson Muhannad Al Khatib said in a statement, adding that “only applications submitted online will be reviewed".

Khatib said that the department did not accept any applications after the submission deadline on November 28.

The ministry is currently reviewing the applications in order to select candidates for the various funds in accordance with the by-law on the fund to support students in Jordanian universities, the spokesperson said.

The regulations and by-laws are published on the ministry's website, www.mohe.gove.jo, the statement said.

Once the points are calculated from the applications and the names of the candidates are determined, the ministry will announce the initial results on the department of scholarships' website.

The statement added that students will have the chance to contest the results through an online application after the ministry has announced the initial results.