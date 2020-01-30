24,491 students contest initial results of higher education grants, loans

AMMAN — After the Higher Education Ministry initially announced its grant, loan and scholarship awardees, 24,491 students contested the results, Ministry Spokesperson Muhannad Al Khatib said on Thursday.

In a statement sent to The Jordan Times, Al Khatib said that the submission period for documents disputing the results ended on Thursday at 3pm.

The final results will be announced at the end of February, Al Khatib said, noting that the ministry is currently studying applications contesting the decision and reviewing documents submitted with them in order to recalculate the points and rectify applicants’ statuses as necessary.

Universities are cooperating with the ministry, the spokesperson said, noting that they postponed due dates for tuition fees for the students included in the initial results until the issuance of the final results.

As for those who were not announced as initial awardees, Al Khatib urged them to pay their tuition fees on time, noting that if they submitted reevaluation documents and their names appear in the final results, they will be reimbursed.

A total of 63,654 students have applied for internal grants, loans and scholarships for the 2019/2020 academic year, the ministry announced earlier.