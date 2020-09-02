51 local virus cases recorded on Wednesday

AMMAN — The Kingdom on Wednesday registered 64 COVID-19 cases, including 51 local infections, increasing the caseload since the outbreak of the pandemic to 2,161, Health Minister Saad Jaber announced.

The local cases included 26 in Amman, of which 19 are contacts of COVID-19 patients, while the sources of infection of seven individuals are under investigation, the health minister said during a press briefing at the Prime Ministry.

Seventeen domestic infections were also recorded in Zarqa, in addition to four cases in Madaba, two in Balqa, and one case each in Jerash and Aqaba, Jaber said

The cases from abroad comprised 12 arrivals to the Kingdom from Kuwait, the US and Palestine, who all have been in quarantine at designated hotels, in addition to a medical tourist receiving treatment in one of the Kingdom's private hospitals.

The minister added that 46 recovered patients left hospitals on Wednesday, 23 from Prince Hamzah Hospital and 23 from the Dead Sea quarantine area, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,627.

A total of 10,847 virus tests were also conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the beginning of the crisis to 850,088.

The Kingdom since Friday, August 7, has registered a total of 756 infections, he said.