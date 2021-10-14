6 deaths, 1,268 infections add to Jordan’s COVID tally

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 3.64 per cent, on Thursday, according to the government (Photo courtesy of unspalsh.com)

AMMAN — Six COVID-19 deaths and 1,268 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, increasing the caseload to 838,523, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 10,847, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 3.64 per cent.

A total of 34,803 virus tests were also conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 10,473,051, according to the statement.

The statement added that 778 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Thursday, making the total number of recoveries to stand at 813,072 after finishing the 14-day quarantine period.

The statement added that there are currently 14,604 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 82 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 489, the statement said, adding that 59 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 9 per cent, ICU beds reached 27 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 10 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 12 per cent, 26 per cent for ICUs and 9 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 14 per cent, 19 per cent for ICUs and 18 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 487 infections in Amman, 248 in Irbid, 88 in Balqa, 104 in Zarqa, 24 in Madaba, 98 in Aqaba, 35 in Mafraq, 22 in Jerash, 53 in Ajloun, 31 in Karak, 13 in Tafileh, 39 in Maan, 14 in Petra District, and 12 in Ramtha District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 3,811,704, while 3,401,503 have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,215,097.