35,308 Jordanians repatriated so far — Foreign Ministry

AMMAN — A total of 35,308 Jordanians have been repatriated so far since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez said on Sunday.

The expatriates have returned through 157 flights from 34 countries, 34 trips through land ports from six countries and one evacuation by sea from Egypt, Fayez noted in a ministry statement.

He said that the current fifth phase for repatriating citizens is still ongoing and flights from Jeddah, Riyadh, Cairo, Laranka and Abu Dhabi will carry 1,200 Jordanians back home.

The spokesperson said that the ministry, in cooperation with the crisis cell and other stakeholders, secured the return of 51 Jordanians released from Saudi prisons on Thursday, in addition to the repatriation of 30 citizens of humanitarian cases, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Fayez also said that the ministry has secured the return of 36 Jordanians from Yemen and Ethiopia on board UN planes, in coordination with the national crisis cell and UN organisations.

He pointed out that procedures are under way to facilitate the return of five Jordanians from Mozambique.

Fayez added that three citizens returned from Ghana, Angola and Nigeria on board of evacuation flights organised by Lebanon, expressing appreciation for the UN and Lebanon for their efforts, Petra said.

The spokesperson said that the repatriation of stranded Jordanian citizens is a “national effort” jointly implemented by the ministry and the crisis cell.

He said that the number of returnees is determined by the occupancy capacity at quarantine sites and the capabilities of the health teams in dealing with the arrivals under these "exceptional" circumstances, according to Petra.