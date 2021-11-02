29m euro-agreement approved to expand Salt purification station

Water Minister Mohammed Najjar, in the presence of other officials, attends the signing of an agreement to implement the rehabilitation and expansion Salt purification station on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Water Minister Mohammed Najjar on Tuesday approved an agreement to implement the rehabilitation and expansion of Salt purification station with a value of some 29 million euros.

Najjar said that the value of the tender is financed under a loan from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) covering 90 per cent of the total cost and 10 per cent from the budget of the Water Authority of Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that the project will increase the station’s capacity from 7,700 cubic metres per day to 25,000 cubic metres.

The minister added that the expansion seeks to improve the capabilities of the station and include new areas in Salt and surrounding areas to serve more than 257,000 people by 2035.

Najjar also praised the support of Germany, represented by GIZ, for providing the necessary funds to implement such vital projects.