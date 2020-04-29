‘Epidemiological situation in Jordan is stable’

Vehicular movement on Amman roads witnessed an increase as the government allowed people to use their vehicles based on a system of odd and even licence plate numbers as of Wednesday (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — There is an “obvious decrease in COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom” and the epidemiological situation is currently “stable”, said Nazir Obaidat, head of the National Anti-Pandemic Committee.

“The most recent cases during the past 10 days were recorded at the borders from outside the Kingdom among truck drivers, who were diagnosed before entry,” Obaidat told The Jordan Times on Wednesday over the phone.

In regards to the gradual return of various economic production and service sectors, Obaidat said that it is vital to follow health instructions; practise social distancing and use means of prevention.

“The National Anti-Pandemic Committee informed hospitals and healthcare institutions that there could be an increase in new recorded cases of infection, and recommended them to conduct a larger number of tests and to increase the number of epidemiological inspection teams,” he said, noting that necessary precautions have been taken in this regard.

As the economic activity picks up gradually, the head of the committee advised people in all sectors to commit to keeping a safe distance from one another, washing hands and using sanitisers, in addition to wearing gloves and face masks, especially when working in crowded areas.

During Tuesday’s press briefing at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said that the government has decided to ease curfew regulations in Madaba, Jerash and Ajloun as of Wednesday morning. Residents of these governorates will be able to move on foot and use their vehicles between 8am and 6pm.

On Monday, Adaileh said that people will be able to use their vehicles based on a system of odd and even licence plate numbers also as of Wednesday, in governorates where curfew regulations are still uneased, providing that the vehicles carry no more than two passengers at a time.

Last week, the government eased curfew procedures in Karak, Tafileh, Maan and Mafraq as well.