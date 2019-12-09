Mitsubishi Lancer EX 1.6 Auto: Long-serving saloon with appeal

A long-serving compact saloon whose popularity in the Middle East and Jordan has defied its manufacturer’s plans to move away from cars to an SUV-heavy line-up, the Mitsubishi Lancer maintains a presence in certain developing markets, even after being discontinued for more developed markets back in 2017.

Still serving even after its rally-bred iconic high performance Lancer Evolution was axed in 2016, the garden-variety Lancer EX, as it is now known is well pitched for developing markets, with its traditional saloon body style, athletic design, tried and true driveline, equipment levels and keen pricing.

First unveiled in pre-production guise as the Mitsubishi Concept X and launched with a very similarly aggressive design soon after in early 2007, the Lancer’s snouty style and predatory posture seems to have been developed with the then supercar-humbling Evolution variant in mind.

However, it was and remains one of few cars to seamlessly translate such aggressive design cues in a toned down interpretation for affordable and mass market base model versions, and even convincingly incorporate a giant rear wing in current GT trim in a brazen nod to the much more powerful discontinued Evolution.

Alert and athletic aesthetic

Lean and sharp with rising waistline, high-set boot, defined wheel-arches, bulging bonnet and alert, athletic stance, the Lancer is however defined by its dramatic jutting fascia and slim heavily browed headlights.

First launched with a huge, hungry, gaping and tall grille and lower intake combo, the Lancer EX has, however, evolved and now sports a slightly softened look that emphasises width over overt aggression by more horizontally incorporating the middle bumper section rather than framing it within a single vertically inclined outline. Subtle smoothened, the Lancer EX’ bumper also features bigger side fog-light housing/faux intake slats.

Offered with a trimmed-down driveline options including two naturally-aspirated transverse 4-cylinder engines and three gearbox options driving the front wheels, the pick of the Lancer EX range is the 2-litre model combined with the 5-speed manual gearbox, with 147BHP output and perky 9.6-second 0-100km/h performance.

Similar in performance, the 2-litre model with continuously variable transmission (CVT) and the 1.6-litre manual gearbox model deliver nearly identical acceleration in the mid 10-second range.

In its favour, the CVT version promises good efficiency and seamless delivery, but CVT always lacks a traditional gearbox’s defined ratio changes and direct driver involvement.

Progressive delivery

More popular for high import duty and higher fuel price markets is however the 1.6-litre version mated with the optional 4-speed automatic gearbox. Developing 115BHP at 6,000rpm and 113lb/ft torque at 4,000rpm, its delivery is smooth and progressive. Accurate throttle control and linear power and torque curves make it easy to precisely dial in what power is needed in a given situation. Eager and more biased for top-end delivery, the Lancer EX 1.6 does however deliver adequate low-end and mid-range response, while gear shifts are sufficiently quick and smooth and fuel consumption is restrained.

If not a particularly powerful or torque-rich engine, the Lancer’s 1.6-litre unit is perfectly adequate and quick enough in carrying its 1,200kg weight a decent pace when mated with the 5-speed manual.

However, with the 4-speed gearbox, it lacks some of the response and eagerness, with gaps between ratios bigger than ideal to maintain power accumulation as well for overtaking and for driving steep inclines.

In terms of headline figures, the 1.6-litre 4-speed version is somewhat slower through 0-100km/h in 13.6-seconds, but doesn’t fall far behind other versions with its healthy 180km/h top speed.

Manoeuvrable and comfortable

Still fresh in design after so many years, the Lancer EX is also as relevant as ever on the road. Compact and narrow, it is easy to manoeuvre and park, with light accurate steering and a tight 10-metre turning circle.

Eager and agile through narrower and twistier roads, the Lancer EX might not be a sports saloon — at least not in base 1.6 guise — but it turns in tidily, offers good grip and well controls lean through corners, yet is stable, smooth and comfortable on highways. The GT version meanwhile includes rear anti-roll bars for better control and dynamism.

Settled on rebound and over crests, the Lancer EX rides comfortably over imperfections, and features well-judged 205/60 R16 tyres that well-absorb impacts yet provide good grip and handling properties. Refined for its segment, the Lancer EX deliver good, if not class-leading passenger and luggage room, while driving position and front visibility are also plus points.

User-friendly and pleasant enough inside, the Lancer EX’s cabin does however feature more hard plastics than pricier cars of similar size and approximate segment, while equipment levels include most of the important mod cons.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 1.6-litre, transverse 4-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 75 x 90mm

Compression ratio: 11:1

Valve-train: 16-valve, DOHC, multi-point injection

Gearbox: 5-speed auto, front-wheel-drive

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 115 (117) [86] @6,000rpm

Specific power: 72.3BHP/litre

Power-to-weight: 95.8BHP/tonne

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 113.5 (154) @4,000rpm

Specific torque: 96.8Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight: 128.3Nm/tonne

0-100km/h: 13.6-seconds

Top speed: 180km/h

Fuel capacity: 59-litres

Length: 4,625mm

Width: 1,760mm

Height: 1,480mm

Wheelbase: 2,635mm

Tread, F/R: 1,530/1,530mm

Overhang, F/R: 1,010/980mm

Minimum ground clearance: 140mm

Kerb weight: 1,200kg

Suspension, F/R: MacPherson struts/Multilink, coil springs

Steering: Power-assisted rack & pinion

Turning circle: 10-metres

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs/drums

Tyres: 205/60R16