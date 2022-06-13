Renault Megane Sedan SCE115: Sensible, stylish saloon

Pitched as the more developing market-friendly version of the fourth generation Renault Megane, the Megane Sedan SCE115 is the entry-level version of that model line, as available in the Middle East.

Styled as a traditional four-door, three-box saloon, as favoured in most such markets, rather than a hatchback or estate as sold in Europe, the SCE115 also eschews the pricey, sensitive and more complicated downsized turbocharged engines available in Europe, for a more affordable, less complicated and more familiar naturally-aspirated engine.

Flowing and fluent

Built in Turkey but sharing its platform, name and styling cues with the European version, the Megane Sedan is arguably one of Renault’s most authentically French offering in the region, where many models are co-developed with Dacia and Samsung subsidiaries, but sold under the more up-market Renault parent brand across the region. Underlining the Megane Sedan’s sense of authenticity, it has also been sold alongside sporty GT and high performance RS European market hot hatch versions in some Middle East markets.

Slotting in between Renault’s small Logan and Talisman mid-saloons, the Megane Sedan is a sharper looking and all-together better designed successor to the Fluence compact saloon. Sleek and flowing in design, the Megane Sedan brings a distinctly sporty and elegant styling sensibility to its segment, and features an assertive fascia with stylish headlights with dramatic deep-set elements and C-shaped outline. Its flanks feature prominent concave surfacing to emphasise its sills and subtly broad hips at the rear wheel-arches.

Proven and progressive

Seamlessly translating the Megane hatchback’s design for a saloon, the Megane Sedan’s high-set boot extends fluently from its rakish roofline, while slim and wide rear lights lend a classy aesthetic from rear views. Under its sculpted bonnet, the Megane SCE115 is powered by a 16-valve 1.6-litre multi-point injection version of Renault’s proven K-Type series engine, as commonly found in other popular Renaults in the region. Producing 113BHP at 5,500rpm and 115lb/ft torque at 4,000rpm, it returns moderate 6.6l/100km combined fuel efficiency.

Compact and moderate in weight at 1,287kg, the Megane SCE115 delivers adequate, if not particularly quick performance, with 0-100km/h achieved in 13.2-seconds. Top speed is meanwhile a respectable 180km/h. Confident and responsive to throttle input from standstill, the Megane is progressive through revs and in power and torque delivery. Its engine is willing towards its rev limit, even if encumbered with CVT transmission that operates to maintain steady revs, rather than a traditional gearbox, which gives the driver more control and connection between ratios and revs.

Refined ride

That said, the Megane’s CVT is seamlessly smooth, responsive and promotes efficiency when operated at moderate conditions. At full throttle and more demanding conditions, one can detect hints of the ‘slingshot’ or ‘slipping clutch’-like effect typical to all CVT systems, as speed increases at a seemingly faster rate than revs rise, with ratios re-adjusting instead to keep up. On motorways, the CVT meanwhile allows for quiet fuel-saving low rev driving, while the Megane’s ride feels refined, confident and stable for its class.

Riding on MacPherson strut front and torsion beam rear suspension — with unexaggerated 205/55R16 tyres — the Megane Sedan delivers a happy compromise between handling and ride qualities. With good body control through corners, it meanwhile delivers a forgiving ride quality for the most part. With enough absorption and suppleness over imperfections, it can be slightly firm over sudden jagged potholes and bumps. A comfortable ride, the Megane Sedan also feels settled in its vertical movements in most daily driving conditions.

Sporty flavours

Eager and tidy turning into corners for a restrained family saloon, the Megane Sedan grips well and feels reassuringly stable, but is alert and agile enough to remain engaging. Steering is meanwhile well-weighted and direct, and front ventilated and rear solid disc brakes are confidently capable. With milder hints of the sporting character that defines the Megane GT and RS hot hatches, the garden variety Megane Sedan is, however, a different breed, and lacks their superb four-wheel-steering and the enhanced agility and stability it adds.

Uncomplicated and uncluttered, the Megane Sedan’s cabin is pleasant and user-friendly inside, with decent enough materials, and logical easy to reach layouts. Elegantly simple to use if not luxurious, its cabin uses brightwork trim to outline various clusters, while sporty elements include a thick slightly contoured steering wheel and deep-set instruments. Front space and visibility are adequate, but rear headroom and rear-side visibility are slightly affected by a low roofline. Reasonably well-equipped for its segment, the Megane Sedan also features generous luggage room.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS