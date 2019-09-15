Feeding my soul

Identifying my food triggers has finally made that scale move in the right direction. I am determined this month to start noticing my emotional hunger verses my real hunger and taking on a new approach.

I’m now feeding my physical hunger with the “Good for the Body” nutrition by avoiding processed food. And I’m feeding my emotional hunger with the “Good for the Soul” nutrition; avoiding processed junk that comes in the form of negativity and feasting instead on things that strengthen and encourage me.

The more I feed my starving soul, the more discipline I have to control my physical hunger. Plus, I gain wisdom to know:

• When to say “yes” and when to say “no” and actually stick to it!

• When to exercise and when to give my muscles the rest they need to recover

• When to change my workout routine to gain the benefits of variety and when to stick to what I know I can accomplish on the days when I’m lucky to fit in a workout at all

• When to hydrate and when to limit my caffeine to gain much needed sleep

The list of making all sorts of better choices is never ending and with each better choice I make, I feel more empowered to make the next best choice, keeping me on the right track.

I used to think that weight loss is my biggest reward. I thought that the loose jeans and the added energy level would be my greatest reward. I thought my increased self-confidence and higher self-esteem would be the greatest boost, but I was mistaken.

The biggest reward on this weight management journey has been the freedom gained by not being consumed with matters of the flesh and instead having the clarity of mind and ability to focus. I am no longer living in a state of foggy thinking, unable to make quick decisions and feeling zoned out as a result of making poor food choices. The clarity of mind that comes with minding what I feed my body and soul has indeed been the greatest reward.

Identifying what triggered my physical hunger was easy. If I see food, smell food or see people eating food my mind starts to crave eating it. But it turns out it’s not so difficult to interrupt this automatic reaction by making sure that I’m hydrated enough throughout the day and mindful of my mealtimes so it doesn’t turn into a free for all. Mealtimes have become something special I look forward to and this keeps me from falling into all the traps between meals.

Most of all, I have noticed that because I’m feeding my soul between meals, I’m not craving the junk in between. I am more aware that being underfed spiritually and being overfed physically is a challenge many face, but we can certainly do something about it. We can start tipping the scales in the desired direction. We can strengthen our spiritual muscles to help us make it through the challenges of life the proper way instead of eating our way through them.

This month, let’s feed our souls and our bodies the right foods regardless of our moods. Bon appetit!

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine