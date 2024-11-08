Shield takes centre stage as league breaks again

AMMAN — Jordan Football Association Shield matches resume as of Friday with remaining semifinalists to be decided after this round.

Hussein have booked a semifinal spot leaving Wihdat to faceShabab Urdun for the second spot from Group 1, while Saltmeet Ramtha and Faisali play Sarih for the two slots from Group 2 with the semis set for November 15.

Meanwhile, the CFI Professional Football League headed intobreak as the national team prepares to play Iraq and Kuwait in Round 3/ Group B qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup.

League titleholders Hussein and veterans Wihdat consolidated their grip and continued their unbeaten run after week 9 of league matches. Hussein beat Wihdat 3-1 , Ramtha held Faisali 0-0 to stay second, Jazira beat Ahli 2-1 to move a spot up, Sarih held Salt 0-0, Mughayer Sarhan moved to 8th after they beat Ma’an 3-1, and Aqaba finally gained a point after they heldShabab Urdun 1-1.

Hussein won their first Pro League crown in the 2023/2024 season, becoming the 9th champions since the League kicked off in 1944. Neighbors Ramtha, won the 2022 title for the third time in their history after 39 years. In other competitions, Wihdat won the Jordan Cup for the 12th time as well as the Super Cup for their 15th time, while Faisali won their 9th Jordan Football Association Shield.