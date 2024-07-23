Murray confirms retirement after Olympics as sun sets on golden age

Britain’s Andy Murray takes part in a training session at the Roland-Garros Stadium complex in Paris on Tuesday (AFP photo)

PARIS — Former World No.1 and three-time Grand Slam title winner Andy Murray confirmed on Tuesday that he will retire after the Paris Olympics, closing another chapter in tennis’s golden age.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics. Competing for Great Britain have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time,” the 37-year-old wrote on social media.

Now ranked at 121, and playing with a metal hip since 2019, time has caught up with Murray, who suffered ankle damage this year and underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his spine which ruled him out of singles at Wimbledon.

Instead, he played doubles with brother Jamie and was defeated in the first round.

“I want to play forever, I love the sport and it’s given me so much. It’s taught me loads of lessons over the years I can use for the rest of my life. I don’t want to stop so it is hard,” admitted Murray at the All England Club.

“It’s hard because I would love to keep playing but I can’t. Physically it is too tough now, all of the injuries, they have added up and they haven’t been insignificant.”

Murray famously ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a men’s champion at Wimbledon when he triumphed in 2013, defeating career-long rival Novak Djokovic in the final.

He added a second title in 2016, taking his career majors total to three after breaking his duck at the 2012 US Open.

Murray won gold at the 2012 Olympics on an emotional day at the All England Club where he defeated Roger Federer just weeks after he had lost the Wimbledon final to the Swiss on the same Centre Court.

Four years later, he defeated Juan Martin del Potro to become the first player, male or female, to win two Olympic singles golds.

Murray also led Britain to the Davis Cup in 2015, the country’s first in 79 years.

‘Big Three’

He has won 46 titles in all and banked more than $65 million in prize money alone.

The British star’s success in the sport came in an era dominated by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

The so-called “Big Three” hoovered up 66 Grand Slam titles between them but time is catching up with the icons of the sport.

Federer won 20 majors before he retired in 2022.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, is 38 years old and has played just six tournaments all year as he battles injury.

The Spaniard’s most recent Slam triumph was his 14th French Open more than two years ago.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Djokovic, the holder of 24 majors, has been deposed as Australian Open and Roland Garros champion in 2024.

Jannik Sinner, the 22-year-old Italian, succeeded him as champion in Melbourne and took his world number one ranking.

Carlos Alcaraz, still only 21, won the French Open and successfully defended his Wimbledon title, sweeping Djokovic off court in a one-sided final earlier this month.

If Djokovic loses his US Open title in September, it will be the first time since 2002 that at least one of the three giants had failed to win a Slam title.

Djokovic and Murray have been rivals since they were 12 years old and clashed 36 times as professionals. That included seven Grand Slam finals.

“I do wish him all the best in his farewell,” said Djokovic at Wimbledon.

The Serb, however, believed that the Scot would keep going in the sport.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he decides to come back again. He’s an incredible competitor — resilience that you can definitely study and teach young athletes.”