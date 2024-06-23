Murray faces agonising decision over Wimbledon farewell

Britain’s Andy Murray waves to fans after beating Germany’s Oscar Otte during their men’s singles second round match on the third day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London (AFP photo)

LONDON — Andy Murray has not yet decided if he will play Wimbledon for the final time despite the ruling body of the men’s tour claiming he has withdrawn from the Grand Slam tournament where he is a two-time champion.

The ATP announced on its official “X” account that the 37-year-old former World No.1 had pulled out of Wimbledon after undergoing back surgery on Saturday.

“After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon. Rest up and recover Andy, we’ll miss seeing you there,” said the ATP.

However, that message was quickly deleted, leaving a question mark over the fitness of the 2013 and 2016 champion at the All England Club.

Britain’s Daily Telegraph also reported that Murray will be a Wimbledon no-show.

Wimbledon starts on July 1 while Murray also faces a race against time to be fit for next month’s Paris Olympics. The Scot is a two-time gold medallist in Olympics singles.

The draw for Wimbledon takes place on Friday, giving Murray little time to consider his options, but Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith said the star had yet to make a decision.

“I’ve seen the reports and on social media and that’s not my understanding,” Smith told the BBC on Sunday.

“This has come from one source and had a knock-on effect, a lot of people are reporting it but that’s not my understanding.”

‘Hope for the best’

Smith added: “He [Murray] obviously went through a procedure yesterday [Saturday] and you have to wait and see now. My understanding is no decision has been made and let’s hope for the best for Andy.”

Murray managed just five games before a back injury forced him to withdraw from his second-round match against Australia’s Jordan Thompson at the Queen’s Club warm-up event in London on Wednesday.

The three-time Grand Slam title winner, who plays with a metal hip, struggled from the start of his match against Thompson and said afterwards he had a feeling of weakness in his right leg and had lost coordination.

“I never had that loss of coordination, control and strength in my leg before,” Murray said shortly after retiring from his match with Thompson.

“I’ve been struggling with my back for a while — I had lost the power in my right leg so lost all motor control, I had no coordination and couldn’t really move.”

Asked then about his prospects of playing at Wimbledon, he added: “Like all tennis players, we have degenerative joints and stuff in the back, but it’s all predominantly been left-sided for me my whole career.

“I have never had too many issues with the right side. So maybe there is something that can be done between now and then to help the right side.”

Murray underwent minor back surgery in 2013 and following a first-round loss at the recent French Open he said he would need treatment to address soreness.

The three-time Grand Slam champion only returned to competitive action in May after nearly two months out with an ankle injury.

He had been due to play singles and doubles with his brother Jamie at Wimbledon before potentially ending his career at the Olympics.