League champ decided on weekend

AMMAN — It is down to the last stage of the Professional Football League, with the champion, relegated teams as well as final standings to be decided on the weekend.

Hussein lost their first match of the season last week going down 1-0 to Faisali thus delaying the title race to this weekend when they face Sahab on Saturday. A win by any score will be enough for Hussein to take home the title for the first time in their history and change the usual Faisali-Wihdat dominance of the title, like neighbors Ramtha,who won the 2021 season title for the third time in their history after 39 years.

At the same time, Faisali will play Shabab Urdun and have a chance to snatch the title if they win while hoping that Hussein draw or lose in their match.

At the other end of the standings, Jalil have been relegated to the First Division, however, the second team to join them is still to be decided with Sahab a likely possibility alongside Mughayer Sarhan, who will be playing 5th placed Salt while Ahliwill be playing Ma’an.In other matches, Wihdat face Aqaba and Ramtha play Jalil.

Ahli’s last 1-0 win over Ramtha enabled them to secure their league spot alongside Shabab Urdun who scored an important 4-0 win over Mughayer Sarhan.

Together with Ma’an, Shabab Urdun have managed to move out relegation zone although they are out of theirprevious competitive edgewhen they first played the 2004 league and won the title in their third season in 2006. The club have won the other local competitions twice each and were crowned AFC Cup champs in 2007.

After dropping out of regional events as well as settling for third in the league, Wihdat are now focused on winning the Jordan Cup as the quarterfinalists have now been decided.