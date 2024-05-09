Hussein lead League heading into final weeks; Jordan Cup resumes

By Aline Bannayan - May 09,2024 - Last updated at May 09,2024

AMMAN — Week 19 of the Professional Football League kicks off on Thursday with Hussein still five points in the lead and Faisali chasing closely.

As teams enter the final weeks of the competition, there are varying aims for clubs at both ends of the standings with Faisali hoping Hussein will stumble and the last two fighting to avoid relegation.

This week, Hussein can take their lead further when they play bottom placed Jalil while Faisali play Mughayer Sarhan. Wihdat will face Ramtha as Ahli have a vital match against Shabab Hussein while Aqaba hope to come out with a win against Salt and Ma’an play Sahab.

Hussein need to keep their unbeaten record ahead of their clash with Faisali in the final week. They last beat Ahli 2-1, as the latter dropped to 11th, while Faisali beat Jalil 4-0 to stay in contention. Ma’an scored an important 1-0 win over Ramtha to move up two spots as Sahab scored a 1-0 win over Mughayer Sarhan to also move up a spot. Wihdat beat Salt 3-0, as Aqaba remained fifth after a 1-0 win over Shabab Urdun who dropped to 9th.

Wihdat dropped out of the race and now focus on winning the Jordan Cup as the quarterfinalists have now been decided.

In latest Round of 16 matches, Sahab stunned Faisali on penalties, and Wihdat eliminatedMughayer Sarhan. Earlier, Shabab Urdun beat Sarih, Ramtha ousted Sama Al Sarhan, Ma’an beat Ahli, Salt ousted Jazira, Aqaba beat Jalil, Hussein beat Yarmouk.