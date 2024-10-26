Jordan climbs to 64th as Nue’imat nominated for top Asian award

AMMAN — Jordan is now the 9th ranked Asian team in FIFA rankings as they steadily make their way to possible World Cup qualification as team star Yazan Nue’imat is in contention for Asia’s best player award which will be announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in Seoul Tuesday.

The team moved four spots to 64th in the latest World rankings issued on the weekend - the biggest Asian climber this month. They shot up 17 spots to 70th in February after reaching the Asian Cup finals and have steadily been improving after they dropped to 87th in 2023.

Argentina, France, Spain, England, Brazil make up the top five. Top 10 Arab teams are: Morocco 13, Egypt 30, Algeria 37, Tunisia 47, Qatar 46, Iraq 56, Saudi Arabia 59, Jordan 64, UAE 68, Bahrain 76. Top 10 Asian teams are: Japan 15, Iran 19, Korea 22, Australia 24, Qatar 46, Iraq 56, Uzbekistan 58, Saudi Arabia 59, Jordan 64, UAE 68.

In latest Round 3/ Group B qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup, Jordan lost 2-0 to South Korea and beat Oman 4-0 after earlier beating Palestine 3-1 and holding Kuwait 1-1. The Kingdom will face Iraq and Kuwait in November in their third stage matches.

Jordan’s coach Jamal Sellami said the team will hopefully be in best form ahead of the next two away qualifiers. “We hopestrikers Mousa Ta’mari and Yazan Nue’imat will be fully ready, they are key players and as long as the squad is in top form we do not fear any match.”

The team will next regroup as of November 11 to play Iraq on November 14 and Kuwait on November 19.