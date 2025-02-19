Jordan's embassies drive national industries — JCI president

Speaking to representatives of 36 Jordanian companies participating in 'Gulfood 2025 exhibition', Jordanian Consul in Dubai Asem Ababneh says the event is one of 'the largest' annual food and beverage fairs globally (Petra photo)

AMMAN — President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Fathi Jaghbir stressed the importance of the role of Jordanian embassies and consulates in promoting national industries and assisting local economic delegations during their tour.

During a tour in the Jordanian pavilion at the Gulf International Food Exhibition "Gulfood 2025", held at Dubai World Trade Centre, Jaghbir said that the participation in the event contributes to promoting and introducing Jordanian industries, and opens way for establishing partnerships with suppliers, importers and traders from various countries across the world.

Jordanian Consul in Dubai Asem Ababneh expressed admiration for the "advanced" level of Jordanian industries and the "high quality" of their products, which contributed to attracting many businesspeople and traders to visit the Jordanian pavilion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Speaking to representatives of 36 participating Jordanian companies, Ababneh noted the exhibition is one of "the largest" annual food and beverage fairs globally, and provides "unique" opportunities to build partnerships with importers and learn about the "latest" developments in the food industry.