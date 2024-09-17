Fans anxious as Jordan’s top strikers injured

AMMAN - National team coaches and officials have much to contemplate ahead of next month’s Round 3 2026 World Cup Group B qualifiers against South Korea and Oman.

Head coach Jamal Sellamy has left for a short break to Morocco as his two key strikers are now on the injured list and possibly doubtful for the October 10 and 15 matches against South Korea and Oman.

As reports came in that Montpellier’s Mousa Ta’mari, stretchered off the field with an ankle injury in the qualifier against Kuwait is sidelined for over a month, now, striker Yazan Nue’imat, who plays for Qatar’s Arabi, is suffering from a fractured rib and is expected to be out for six weeks.

Jordan currently tops its group on goal difference. As qualifiers kicked off on September 5, Ta’mari, now considered one of Asia’s leading players, scored for Jordan before he had to be substituted early in the second half. His teammates lacked the cohesion and missed chances before the guest team scored their equalizer in injury time.

In the second match, Nue’imat scored twice in Jordan’s 3-1 win over Palestine who had earlier held Korea 0-0. In other results, Iraq beat Oman 1-0 and South Korea beat Oman 3-1.

Coach Sellamy acknowledged his side lacked the focus at vital moments in the opening Round 3 match and noted, “We are on the right track but not in an ideal situation,” alluding to the change in coaching staff, players on duty abroad and not regrouping for a longer time.

Ta’mari, who helped carry his team to the final match of the Asian Cup in addition to Nue’imat became household names and have given fans hope Jordan can make it to the World Cup for the first time with FIFA expanding the format to include 16 more teams in the upcoming 2026 World Cup edition.