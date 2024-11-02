You are here
Hussein Irbid extends lead with decisive win over Wihdat
By Rayan Jaafra - Nov 02,2024 - Last updated at Nov 02,2024
AMMAN — Hussein irbid secured a commanding 3-1 victory over Wihdat in a closely contested match at Al Hassan Stadium on Friday, further solidifying their position in the CFI Professional Football League .
The match started with Hussein taking the lead in the 16th minute: Right-back Adham Qurashi scored the opener after receiving a well-timed pass from Aref Haj. Wihdat responded quickly, equalising just five minutes later when Ibrahim Sabra capitalised on a rebound from goalkeeper Yazid Abu Layla in the 21st minute.
In the second half, Hussein regained the lead after five minutes, when a foul in the box resulted in a penalty. Aref Haj stepped up to take the spot-kick and made no mistake, restoring Hussein's advantage. The two sides continued to push forward, and in a decisive moment, Sisa added a third goal with a powerful long-range shot, bringing the final score to 3-1.
With this victory, Hussein climbs to the top of the league standings with 22 points, maintaining an unbeaten record after nine rounds while Wihdat now sits at 17 points.
Related Articles
AMMAN — In an important match at Amman International Stadium, Hussein Irbid secured a 2-1 victory against Uzbekistan's Nasaf on Wednesday in
AMMAN — The CFI Professional Football League’s most anticipated match will be Wihdat vs Faisali on Saturday as the competition entered
AMMAN — The CFI Professional Football League heads into week 6 on Thursday with Ahli still atop the standings which shifted throughout the p
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 31, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.