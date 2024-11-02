Hussein Irbid extends lead with decisive win over Wihdat

AMMAN — Hussein irbid secured a commanding 3-1 victory over Wihdat in a closely contested match at Al Hassan Stadium on Friday, further solidifying their position in the CFI Professional Football League .

The match started with Hussein taking the lead in the 16th minute: Right-back Adham Qurashi scored the opener after receiving a well-timed pass from Aref Haj. Wihdat responded quickly, equalising just five minutes later when Ibrahim Sabra capitalised on a rebound from goalkeeper Yazid Abu Layla in the 21st minute.

In the second half, Hussein regained the lead after five minutes, when a foul in the box resulted in a penalty. Aref Haj stepped up to take the spot-kick and made no mistake, restoring Hussein's advantage. The two sides continued to push forward, and in a decisive moment, Sisa added a third goal with a powerful long-range shot, bringing the final score to 3-1.

With this victory, Hussein climbs to the top of the league standings with 22 points, maintaining an unbeaten record after nine rounds while Wihdat now sits at 17 points.