Faisali defeat Wihdat, boosting Hussein’s chances to win the league

AMMAN — In a thrilling Jordanian Pro League CFI showdown at Amman International Stadium, Faisaliedged past Wihdat with a 1-0 victory in Round 16.



The first half was closely contested, with both teams exchanging attacks but struggling to break through. However, in the 36th minute, Hadi Hourani capitalisedon a well-executed set-piece, securing what would be the game’s only goal.



Later on, Wihdat dominated possession in the second half, desperately pushing for an equaliser, but Faisali’scompact defence held firm. The Blue Eagles effectively closed down spaces and disrupted Wihdat’sattacking flow, frustrating their opponents.



Wihdat remain in second place with 32 points, but their title hopes have taken a hit as they now trail league leaders Hussein Irbid by a significant margin.

Faisali move up to third place with 27 points, narrowing the gap in the race for the top spots.



This result serves as a major confidence boost for Faisali, while Wihdat must quickly address their attacking inefficiencies if they hope to stay in contention for the second place.



In recent years, the increasing competitiveness of the Jordanian Pro League CFI has made the matches between the top four teams—Hussein Irbid, Wihdat, Faisali and Ramtha—feel like derbies, as every encounter carries immense significance in the title race.