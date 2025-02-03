Hussein Irbid defeat Wihdat in the first leg of the Super Cup Final

AMMAN — Hussein Irbid secured a crucial victory over Wihdat in the first leg of the Jordan Super Cup final on Sunday at King Abdullah Stadium. Despite Wihdat took the lead in the first half while Hussein Irbid responded with a dominant performance, turning the match around and putting themselves in a strong position ahead of the second leg.

The match started with both teams showing high intensity, but it was Wihdat who found the net in the 32nd minute. A well-placed cross from Amer Jamous found defender Yousef Abu Jazar, who rose above the defence to head the ball past Abu Laila.

However, Hussein Irbid wasted no time to respond. Just a minute later, they equalised through Adham Qurashi. A defensive clearance from Wihdat’s backline fell kindly to Qurashi, who calmly slotted the ball into the corner of the net. The quick response shifted the momentum in Hussein Irbid’s favour, and they ended the first half with growing confidence.

Coming into the second half, Hussein Irbid displayed clear dominance, exploiting defensive gaps in Wihdat’s backline and creating multiple scoring opportunities. Their persistence paid off in the 54th minute when Majdi Attar put them ahead. After receiving a precise pass from the wing, Attar controlled the ball and found the net, assisted by an excellent setup from playmaker Yousef Abu Jabalush.

With Wihdat struggling to regain control, Hussein Irbid continued to press forward. In the 64th minute, they further extended their lead with a well-executed third goal. Mahmoud Mardi delivered a perfectly timed pass to Rezik Bani Hani, who finished with composure, securing Hussein Irbid’s 3-1 advantage.

With this victory, Hussein Irbid not only claimed an important win but also positioned themselves ahead of the return leg. Their ability to capitalise on Wihdat’s defensive sloppiness and their clinical finishing played a decisive role in securing the win.

Wihdat now faces a tough challenge in the second leg, scheduled for February 6 at Al Hassan Stadium in irbid, where they must overturn a two-goal deficit to keep their Super Cup hopes alive. Meanwhile, Hussein Irbid will aim to maintain their momentum and complete their title bid with another strong performance.

As the two teams prepare for the decisive match, all eyes will be on whether Wihdat can mount a comeback or if Hussein Irbid will solidify their dominance and lift the Super Cup trophy.