Hussein Irbid exits AFC Champions League in dramatic shootout

AMMAN — Hussein Irbid's remarkable journey in the AFC Champions League came to an end after penalty shootout against UAE’s Sharjah FC. The Jordanian club, participating in its second-ever appearance in the AFC competition, bowed out in the Round of 16 after a valiant effort that saw the tie decided from the spot.

The second-leg clash, held at Sharjah Stadium, saw Hussein Irbid take a crucial lead in the 41st minute through a well-placed header by Ndiaye, which was finished off by Mahmoud Mardi. This gave the Jordanian side a 1-0 lead on the night, matching the result of the first leg in Amman, where Sharjah had secured victory courtesy of a goal from Caio. With both teams level on aggregate (1-1), the match extended into extra time. After a tense 30 minutes of additional play with neither side able to find a breakthrough, the game proceeded to penalties, where Sharjah triumphed 4-2 after Hussein Irbid missed three spot-kicks.

Despite the heartbreak, Hussein Irbid’s campaign in this year’s AFC Champions League was an admirable one. The team navigated through the group stage, playing six matches in total—winning three, drawing one, and losing twice—to secure a historic knockout-stage qualification.

Under the guidance of head coach Joao Mota, Hussein Irbid performed impressively given the significant financial disparity between the two teams. Sharjah FC boasts a squad value of approximately 42.58 million euros, compared with Hussein Irbid’s modest 3.58 million euros budget. The Jordanian side showcased resilience and tactical discipline, proving that determination can narrow the gap between financial giants and emerging clubs.

With Hussein Irbid's exit, Jordan’s hopes in the tournament now rest on Al-Wehdat, the country’s remaining representative. Al-Wehdat will face UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli at Rashid Stadium on Wednesday, aiming to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first-leg encounter in Amman.

While Hussein Irbid’s campaign has ended, their performance in this year’s competition highlights the growing competitiveness of Jordanian football on the continental stage. The experience gained will undoubtedly serve as a stepping stone for future regional and international success.