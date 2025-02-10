Hussein, Wihdat kick off AFC Round of 16

AMMAN — Hussein host UAE’s Sharjah at 7pm on Tuesday while Wihdat play Ahli Dubai at 5:00pm Wednesday at Amman International stadium in the Round of 16of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Champions League (ACL) Two.

Hussein will be facing six-time UAE champions in a tough match while Wihdat face Ahli -2015 Asian Champions League finalist, as both Jordanian teams are eyeing the quarterfinals hoping to win the home matches ahead of the return leg which will be played in the UAE next week.

Hussein and Wihdat advanced in the second tier Asian event that has replaced the AFC Cupas the top tier Asian clubs competition was rebranded as the ACL Elite. Clubs played in 8 groups in the 21st edition of the event, with the top two in each group advancing to this round.

It is Hussein’s 2ndand Wihdat’s 13th time in the competition which was won three times by Jordanian clubs when it was the AFC Cup. Faisali won two back-to-back titles in 2005-2006 and Shabab Urdun won once in 2007, Wihdat reached the semis in 2006, 2007 and 2011. No Jordanian clubs played in 2022.

Hussein and Wihdat are leading the local competitions this season. Hussein top the CFI Jordan Professional Football League and recently beat Wihdat to win the Jordan Super Cup. Earlier, Salt upset Wihdat to win their first ever major title - the Jordan Football Association Shield Cup, while Wihdat and Hussein have reached the Jordan Cup semis.