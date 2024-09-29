You are here
Hussein, Wihdat resume ACL agenda
By Aline Bannayan - Sep 29,2024 - Last updated at Sep 29,2024
Related Articles
AMMAN — The CFI Professional Football League’s most anticipated match will be Wihdat vs Faisali on Saturday as the competition entered
AMMAN — Wihdat and Hussein start their regional agenda with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Champions League Two, the 21st edit
AMMAN — Three weeks into the CFI Professional Football League,teams now head into a break until mid-September for the national team’s upcomi
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Sep 28, 2024
Sep 28, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.