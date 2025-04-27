Barcelona triumph after extra-time thriller against Real Madrid

Barcelona players celebrate after Kounde scores the winning goal in the match on Saturday against their arch rival Real Madrid (Photo courtesy of Mundo Deportivo)

AMMAN — Barcelona lifted their 32nd Copa del Rey title after edging past Real Madrid 3-2 in a thrilling final at The Olímpico de la Cartuja stadium. Jules Kounde scored the decisive goal in extra-time, capping a dramatic night where three Madrid players were sent off after the final whistle.

The build-up to the match was overshadowed by controversy, as Real Madrid launched a formal complaint regarding the appointment of referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea. Tensions were already high before kick-off, setting the stage for what would become a fiercely contested Clasico decided only after extra-time.

Flick’s side were dominant throughout the first half, dictating the pace and creating several clear chances. Their persistence paid off in the 28th minute when Pedri struck a superb shot from outside the box into the top corner, giving Barca a deserved lead. Real Madrid, under Carlo Ancelotti’s guidance, struggled to impose themselves early on and failed to register a single shot on target before the interval.

Madrid, however, emerged revitalised in the second half, bolstered by the introduction of Kylian Mbappe, returning from injury. Mbappe made an immediate impact, curling a free-kick past Szczesny in the 70th minute to level the score. Seven minutes later, Aurelien Tchouameni headed home from a precise Arda Guler corner, turning the game on its head.

Barcelona refused to be disheartened and found their equaliser late on. A mistake from Thibaut Courtois gifted Ferran Torres a simple finish in the 84th minute, sending the contest into extra time. Ferran’s goal also secured his status as the competition’s top scorer with six goals.

In the dying moments of normal time, the drama heightened when referee De Burgos awarded Barcelona a penalty after Raphinha was brought down in the box. However, following a VAR review, the decision was overturned, sparking furious reactions from the Barcelona bench.

The extra period was tense, but it was Barcelona who seized the opportunity. In the 116th minute, a misplaced pass from Luka Modric was intercepted, allowing Kounde to fire past Courtois and seal the victory.

Following the final whistle, tempers boiled over among the Madrid players, resulting in three red cards. It was a chaotic end to a fiercely contested Clasico.

After the match, Ancelotti reflected on Madrid performance, saying, “The first half was difficult; they had more possession and created chances. We improved after the break and did what we needed to do.” Meanwhile, Flick praised his side’s resilience: “This team never gives up. We are all extremely proud of their performance tonight.”

The win marks Barcelona’s third victory over Real Madrid this season across all competitions and keeps momentum high under new boss Hansi Flick. It also reinforces Barca’s reputation in the Copa del Rey, extending their record number of titles.