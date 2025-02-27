CFI League heads into Week 15

AMMAN — The CFI Jordan Professional Football League’s week 15 kicks off on the weekend with matches that will eventually shape the final standings.

This week, it’s Ramtha vs Shabab Urdun, Ahli vs Faisali, Jazira vs Sarih,Wihdat vs Salt, Hussein vs Mughayer Sarhan and Ma’an vs Aqaba.

During the past week, Hussein and Wihdat returned home and scored wins after their exits from the Asian Champions League Two. Both teams have two postponed matches and still are in the lead after Hussein Scored a big 5-1 win over neighbours Sarih as the latter dropped to last, and Wihdat beat Ma’an 2-0.

In other matches, Jazira upset Ramtha 3-0 to move up to 6th as Ramtha dropped two spots, Salt upset Ahli 2-0 to move up to 4thas Ahli dropped to 7th, Aqaba moved from last to 10th after beating Mughayer Sarhan 2-1, while Faisali tied Shabab Urdun 1-1 and moved up to third.

Wihdat’s Mohannad Simreen, one of the U-23 team stars, who scored both his team’s goals this week, is the top scorer so far with 10 goals trailed by Sarih’s Mohammad Akash with 9.

It is now down to two remaining local titles. The CFI League, as well as the Jordan Cup which is down to the semifinals (Faisali vs Hussein and Wihdat vs Ahli). In other competitions,Hussein beat Wihdat to win the Jordan Super Cup and Salt upset Wihdat to win their first ever major title - the Jordan Football Association Shield Cup.

Last season, Hussein became the 9th club to win the Leaguesince it kicked off in 1944, after Ramtha won the 2022/23 title for the third time in their history after 39 years. In other competitions, Wihdat won the Jordan Cup for the 12th time as well as the Super Cup for their 15th time, while Faisali won their 9th Jordan Football Association Shield.

Faisali are 35-time record League champs while Wihdat won 17 times since first joining in 1980. Ahli won eight times, Ramtha and Jazira three times, ShababUrdun twice, Hussein, Amman and Urdun clubs once.