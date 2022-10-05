Voluntary Tawjihi language classes come to students’ aid in Zarqa’s Dulail 

Tawjihi students are seen attending classes held as part of a free voluntary initiative to teach Arabic and English in Dulail, Zarqa (Photo courtesy of Al Dulail Youth Centre)

AMMAN — A free voluntary initiative to teach formal Arabic and English to Tawjihi (the General Secondary Education Certificate Examination) students has been launched in Dulail, in the Zarqa Governorate.

The initiative titled “Tawjihi is our responsibility”, was launched by Al Dulail Leadership Initiatives Team in association with Al Dulail Youth Centre, and will continue throughout the 2022-2023 academic year.

The youth centre has provided fully furnished air-conditioned classrooms that are equipped with projectors and computers. The centre also provided the students with the necessary stationery and supplies, according to the centre’s administrator, Sultan Al Awadat.

Parents and students in the area welcomed the initiative, which received 115 requests within the first two days of the announcement, he said. Currently, 75 students are enrolled, Awadat stated.

“I was thrilled when I heard about this opportunity because my family cannot afford tuition fees,” said Mari Salameh, one of the students at the centre. “I have always wanted to be a nurse. Hopefully, this can help me pass Tawjihi and continue my higher education.”

The average cost of English classes is approximately JD300 annually per student. “This initiative is going to save our community at least JD15,000 in fees,” Awadat said.

He expressed his hope that that initiative would expand and continue its operations. “Our goal is to be consistent and positively impact the community in the long run,” Awadat added.

The Ministry of Youth manages and supervises 65 youth centres across the Kingdom, one of which is Al Dulail Youth Centre, according to Awadat.

Al Dulail Leadership Initiatives Team is a non-profit initiative with around 30 members, including undergraduates, graduates, PhD holders and youth from the community.

Ayman Abu Salouk and Musa Abu Taima joined the initiative as volunteer Arabic and English teachers.

“The initiative began when I noticed some Tawjihi students struggling with the Arabic language, and who were unable to afford private tuition because of the high cost,” Abu Salouk said.

Abu Taima said that teachers at the centre take into consideration each student’s grasp of language, and assist them accordingly.

“We not only focus on the dissemination of education, but we also motivate the students,” Abu Taima said.