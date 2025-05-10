Jincheng ceramics launches $100mexpansion, creating over 1,000 jobs

By JT - May 10,2025 - Last updated at May 10,2025

AMMAN — Jincheng International Trading Company’s Ceramics Factory on Saturday announced a new investment of $100 million to establish complementary industries alongside its existing operations in Jordan.

The investment includes the production of 14 new product lines across various sectors, primarily relying on locally sourced raw materials. The expansion is expected to generate over 1,000 job opportunities, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The announcement was made during the opening of the company’s new exhibition, attended by Investment Ministry Secretary General Zaher Qatarneh.

In his remarks, Qatarneh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting both local and foreign investments and to providing an enabling environment that encourages expansion within Jordan and beyond.

He underscored the importance of high-value-added industries that depend on local production inputs and contribute to job creation for Jordanians.

Qatarneh commended Jincheng’s efforts to enhance its industrial footprint in the Kingdom, adding that such initiatives reflect the confidence of global investors in Jordan’s investment climate and reinforce the country’s role as a regional hub for industrial development and innovation.

Jincheng’s CEO expressed appreciation for Jordan’s investment environment and the continued support of the Investment Ministry in facilitating the company’s operations.

He noted that Jincheng’s cumulative investments in Jordan have reached $300 million, and its factories currently employ 620 Jordanians. Around 80 per cent of the raw materials used in its operations are sourced locally, he added.

The company’s new product lines will include tile adhesives, gilded tiles, stair tiles, sanitary ware, lighting fixtures, mattresses and accessories, stainless steel products, cardboard, kitchen and bathroom cabinets, sinks, faucets, batteries, and ceramics.