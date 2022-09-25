US ambassador tours water projects in Jordan Valley

US Ambassador Henry Wooster and Water Minister Mohammad Najjar during a tour of a water project in the Jordan Valley on Sunday (Photo courtesy of Water Ministry Facebook page)

AMMAN — US Ambassador Henry Wooster on Sunday undertook a field tour to a number of sites and projects in the Jordan Valley.

The ambassador’s tour aims to identify efforts to improve the management of water resources, water transfer and distribution, according to a Water Ministry statement.

The ambassador was accompanied by Water Minister Mohammad Najjar, Secretary General of the Jordan Valley Authority Manar Mahasneh, and members of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The ambassador was briefed on the most prominent challenges facing the water sector in the Kingdom as well as ways to reduce water losses and projects intended to improve the capacity of water harvesting, enhance the level of services provided to farmers, and reduce operation and maintenance costs.

The touring officials were also briefed on a number of projects to be funded by USAID during their visit to the Gold Hills station, which was developed and modernised as part of a package of projects worth $34 million, within the framework of waste reduction projects.

Najjar extended appreciation to the US for its support towards enabling the water sector to overcome various challenges, praising the Jordanian-American cooperation.

Wooster praised Jordanian efforts exerted to handle a variety of water-related challenges, affirming the commitment of the US in assisting Jordan and its water sector in overcoming obstacles.