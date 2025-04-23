40 Jordanian companies participate in Tripoli International Fair in Libya

Tripoli International Fair, which will see the participation of 40 Jordanian industrial companies, constitutes an 'important and strategic' platform for Jordanian industry, says President of Jordan Chamber of Industry Fathi Jaghbir (JT file)

AMMAN — President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Fathi Jaghbir on Wednesday said that Tripoli International Fair, which will see participation of 40 Jordanian industrial companies, constitutes an "important and strategic" platform for Jordanian industry.

Jaghbir added that Libya is a "promising" market, as Jordanian products can compete "strongly, given their quality and diversity,” the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that the event "is not limited to displaying products, but rather opens the door to boost bilateral economic relations."

During the event, he said that Jordanian delegates can hold direct meetings with their Libyan counterparts and negotiate investment opportunities and future trade partnerships.

As for signing a cooperation agreement by the JCI and the General Libyan Union of Chambers of Commerce (GLUCC), Jaghbir said that the step would establish a "strong" foundation for economic and commercial relations and contribute to facilitating trade exchange and the transfer of industrial expertise.

The JCI president stressed the need for continued government support for these initiatives and partnerships, given their "significant" impact in boosting Jordanian industry's regional presence and opening "new" markets that contribute to supporting the national economy.