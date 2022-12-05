SIGHT project to offer assistance to rural Jordanians, Syrian refugees

Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat and Director General of the Jordan River Foundation Enaam Barrishi during a signing ceremony on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat and Director General of the Jordan River Foundation (JRF) Enaam Barrishi on Monday signed agreements to offer grants to Jordanians and Syrian refugees as part of the Small-ruminants Investment and Graduating Households in Transition Project (SIGHT).

The project, which is funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), involves two phases. The first phase includes agreements with 795 beneficiaries in Mafraq, Jerash, Ajloun, Amman, Irbid and Madaba within the agricultural, production, construction, service and trade sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In its second phase, the project aims to provide financial grants to beneficiaries, helping them establish sustainable, small income-generating projects and create relevant job opportunities.

Establishing productive projects or expanding existing projects are key objectives of the project. Income-generating projects covered under the scheme are oriented towards improving standards of living and economic conditions, as well as supporting beneficiaries’ families and enhancing their capabilities.

Guidance will also be provided under the project to assist beneficiaries develop projects, overcome challenges, maximise grant benefits and achieve project sustainability.

Additionally, the second phase of the project creates job opportunities for at least 222 beneficiaries through private sector networking. The JRF has signed around 50 strategic agreements with private companies to provide relevant job opportunities for members of the local community.

Hneifat said that the ministry, by way of the project, “succeeded” in reaching target groups, including children, rural Jordanians and Syrian refugees with the aim of achieving food security and securing sustainable livelihoods.

The project's activities are part of government efforts to achieve strategic priorities in the national economic growth plan for 2018-2022, and to achieve 5 per cent GDP growth by developing the agricultural sector while also supporting the Jordanian response to the Syrian crisis.

Barrishi stressed the importance of following up with beneficiaries during the probation period after they receive the grant or get hired to help them overcome challenges and provide necessary support and guidance.

She added that the foundation believes in the importance of sustainability to empower communities, adding that 50 business mentors have been contracted to provide guidance services for the beneficiaries.