Safadi, Canada’s Joly discuss humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi holds talks with Canada's Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly in Amman on Saturday (Photo courtesy of Foreign Ministry)

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi on Saturday held a meeting with Canadian Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly over efforts to bring an end to the war on Gaza and alleviate human suffering.

Safadi stressed the importance of halting the war on Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe it caused, underscoring that cutting off food, medicine and basic necessities to the besieged enclave is a war crime and violation of all humanitarian values, according to a ministry statement.

The minister reiterated the need for the international community to intervene to ensure delivery of assistance to Gaza and provide protection to civilians, in line with international law and humanitarian values that denounce killing and targeting of civilians.

Safadi and Joly agreed to continue coordination and consultation in efforts to end the crisis, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.