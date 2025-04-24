Jordan, UAE explore enhanced trade, investment ties

By JT - Apr 24,2025 - Last updated at Apr 24,2025

The Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the United Arab Emirates embassy in Amman discuss ways to boost trade and investment cooperation between the two countries (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) and the United Arab Emirates embassy in Amman discussed ways to deepen trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

JCC President Khalil Hajj Tawfiq met with Counselor Hamad Al Matrooshi, Charge d’Affaires at the UAE embassy, to explore potential partnerships between Jordanian and Emirati businesses.

The discussion focused on expanding bilateral economic collaboration in line with both countries’ development goal, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hajj Tawfiq highlighted the diverse investment opportunities available in Jordan, particularly in sectors identified under the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV).

He said these sectors offer attractive prospects for Emirati investors and emphasised the government's ongoing efforts to support foreign investment and streamline business operations.

"The UAE is a key economic partner for Jordan," Hajj Tawfiq said, adding: "We look forward to strengthening coordination with the UAE embassy to encourage greater Emirati investment in strategic sectors across the Kingdom."

He encouraged Emirati companies to consider expanding their investments beyond the capital and into the governorates, particularly in tourism, agriculture and industry.

Hajj Tawfiq also called for increased economic delegation exchanges and direct engagement between private sector institutions to identify mutual opportunities and establish joint ventures.

The JCC president proposed hosting an economic forum in Jordan in the near future to showcase investment and trade opportunities to Emirati businesses.

Matrooshi reaffirmed the UAE’s interest in enhancing economic cooperation with Jordan, noting the importance of private sector collaboration in expanding trade and investment flows.

"There is strong potential to grow our economic partnership," he said, adding that the UAE embassy has a specialised team in place to support investors and businesses seeking to establish a presence in the UAE and connect with local partners.

He also emphasised the importance of continued coordination between both countries to capitalise on current opportunities, affirming that Emirati companies are serious about investing in Jordan across multiple sectors.