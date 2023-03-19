Recycling Conference and Exhibition in Amman bring focus to sustainable waste management

Officials during the Recycling Conference and Exhibition in Amman on Sunday (Photo courtesy of USAID)

AMMAN — As part of its efforts to promote private sector-led recycling and sustainable waste management, the USAID Recycling in Jordan project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Greater Amman Municipality, hosted the Promoting Partnerships: Recycling Conference and Exhibition in Amman on Sunday.

The conference and exhibition brought together a diverse group of stakeholders in the recycling and waste-management industry — including representatives of the public and private sectors, NGOs and academia — who brought a wealth of local and international expertise, said a USAID statement.

The event provided a forum to discuss the latest developments, technologies and solutions in sustainable waste management, with the goal of promoting best practices and fostering investment in the recycling sector in Jordan.

The exhibition showcased 30 exhibitors from the recycling sector in Jordan. Attendees had the chance to explore the latest technologies and services in the recycling and waste management sector, while also networking with other professionals and exploring potential partnerships. The exhibition provided a dynamic and vibrant setting for companies and organisations to showcase their expertise, read the statement.

"While some people see trash as waste, the people here today see trash as an opportunity — an opportunity to create jobs and reduce our impact on the environment. The US government, through USAID, also recognises this opportunity. That is why we are partnering with the Ministry of Environment, the Greater Amman Municipality, and the private sector to improve efficiency of the recycling industry in Jordan," said Andrew McKim, director of the Water Resources and Environment Office of USAID/Jordan.

Environment Minister Muawiyah Al Radaydah, emphasised that Jordan is taking steady steps towards achieving a green economy and adopting a comprehensive plan to strengthen the solid waste management system in Jordan.

The Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with partners from the public and private sectors, develops policies and plans, and implements them through various projects, he said.

The Green Growth Plan for the years (2021-2025) is one such project, which focuses on six main sectors: Energy, water, waste, agriculture, tourism and transportation. Eighty-six measures have been identified to enable the business environment to shift towards a green economy, the minister noted.

He also stated that Jordan aims to reduce carbon emissions by 31 per cent by 2030 through implementing several projects in the recycling sector and transitioning to an integrated waste management system. Furthermore, Jordan is working to promote sustainable practices in various industrial and commercial sectors by implementing a set of projects in the solid waste management and recycling sector, he added.

The Environment minister expressed his gratitude towards the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), stating: "I extend my sincere appreciation to USAID for organising this conference on recycling and promoting partnerships in cooperation with national partners, and for their unwavering efforts towards supporting sustainable development in Jordan."

Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh said: "The Greater Amman Municipality is currently working on establishing a subsidiary company to handle the solid waste management in the city. The aim is to partner with the local and international private sector in providing cleaning, collecting, transporting, separating, recycling and treatment services. This will contribute to the creation of a green circular economy that will promote investment and development."

This exhibition was funded through the US-Jordan memorandum of understanding for economic development in Jordan, and coincided with World Recycling Day on March 18.