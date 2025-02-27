RAW, UNFILTERED: the unyielding power of imagery in chronicling Palestinian suffering, resilience

Standing at the frontlines of truth, Palestinian photojournalist Mustafa Hassona wields his camera as a weapon against silence (Photo by Maria Weldali)

SHARJAH — Standing at the frontlines of truth, Palestinian photojournalist Mustafa Hassona wields his camera as a weapon against silence. His lens exposes the horrors endured by Gazans, resisting any attempt to erase their resistance and existence.

Living in the rhythm of Gaza’s daily life, Hassona’s world was shattered after October 7th. In just 56 days, he was forced to flee seven times, each escape in an attempt to outrun the relentless bombardment.

What was once familiar—his neighbourhood, his community, his sense of stability—was systematically erased, leaving him trapped in an unending cycle of displacement, with no place truly safe. His story mirrors that of thousands of others, a stark testament to the unbearable reality Gazans face, where survival means constant movement, and “home” is no longer a place but a fleeting moment before the next escape.

In an interview with The Jordan Times, Hassona said, “We are not superheroes—it is our duty to persevere and continue our work. If I do not fulfil this responsibility, no one else will. Every moment I document represents countless others left uncaptured.”

In Gaza, the role of a journalist becomes more than just that of an observer. The photojournalist is also the subject, capturing the suffering, the moments of resistance, and the unbreakable spirit of his people. "I was not photographing for a company," Hassona explains.

"I was capturing the reality of my people in Gaza. We are compelled to document. When we speak of Gaza’s story, we speak of two million Gazans whose reality remains unseen by the world, waiting behind the lens.”

Hassona spoke about the delicate balance photojournalists must strike between documenting the brutal realities of war and preserving the dignity of their subjects. Ethical photojournalism, he notes, does not merely capture suffering; it also highlights strength, perseverance and the inherent dignity of the people, ensuring that war’s impact is understood not just with truth, but with respect.

The Story That Won’t Fade

During the interview, Hassona recalled one story that will forever stay with him—a story he cannot forget.

Amid the war, Hassona encountered a ten-year-old girl who had lost her entire family. Seeking refuge with her grandmother, the young girl clung to the last remnants of kinship in the face of overwhelming loss. After their homes were bombarded, she was found partially trapped under rubble, with her grandmother also caught beneath the debris.

"In an act of courage and love, she refused immediate aid from Civil Defence, insisting that rescuers first secure her grandmother’s safety," Hassona recalled. "This heartrending decision powerfully illustrates the enduring strength of familial bonds in Palestine, even in the most devastating circumstances."

Despite facing censorship, personal danger, and the emotional toll of chronic conflict, Palestinian journalists like Hassona persist in their mission to document the truth. Their work not only preserves the stories of suffering and resilience but also serves as an act of defiance, affirming the strength and dignity of their communities in the face of relentless adversity.