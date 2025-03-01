The power of image: Gazan photographer chronicles struggle, spirit of Gaza

Through the lens of a dedicated Gazan photojournalist, each frame tells a story—stories of resilience, struggle, and hope that are often hidden behind the walls of Gaza (Photo by Maria Weldali)

SHARJAH — Through the lens of a dedicated Gazan photojournalist, each frame tells a story—stories of resilience, struggle, and hope that are often hidden behind the walls of Gaza. These images, steeped in the silent testimony of daily life amidst conflict, capture moments that the world has yet to fully recognise.

"In this series, every photograph is not just a visual record; it’s a portal into the untold experiences of life under siege. It invites us to explore the profound realities woven into the fabric of an ongoing struggle," said Gazan photojournalist Mustafa Hassona in an interview with The Jordan Times during the Xposrue exhibition in Sharjah.

Featured in both local and international media, Hassona’s photography offers a vital chronicle of the Gazan community’s enduring spirit. His work shines a light on stories of loss, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of a better future.

Hassona’s achievements include being named The Guardian’s Best Photographer in 2015 and 2018, as well as winning the POYi 73 prize.

Endurance of a Child

Discussing his photos, Hassona revealed the subtle emotions captured in the faces of everyday Gazans. One of his most iconic images depicts a young child, clutching a plastic chair amidst the wreckage of war—his only shield against the brutality that surrounds him.

“When missiles tore through homes and lives, this flimsy piece of furniture became the child’s last line of defence in a world that had already abandoned him,” Hassona recalled, his voice filled with both sorrow and admiration for the child’s enduring strength.

Amidst the Rubble: The Indomitable Spirit of Gaza’s Female Doctor

One poignant story Hassona captured revolves around a Palestinian doctor who, after spending much of her life in Belgium, returned to Gaza following her daughter’s marriage in the enclave. Liquidating all her assets abroad, she purchased an apartment in the Al Zahra Building Complex, a sprawling development of 70 high-rise buildings. For her, this wasn’t just a property purchase—it was a powerful act of reclaiming her identity.

Amid the ruins of her once-thriving community, she grieved the loss of a vibrant neighbourhood and the warmth of family gatherings, now buried beneath the rubble. "With only a single bag containing her certificates as a tangible link to her past, her story reflects the ongoing struggle of Gazans—a narrative marked by sacrifice, loss, and an unyielding hope to rebuild what has been shattered," said Hassona.

"Her story is one of unyielding courage and resilience, a testament to the strength of Gaza’s people in the face of insurmountable adversity."