Xposure 2025: the power of photography in exposing int'l injustices

In an era where photography remains a powerful tool for documenting and holding the powerful accountable, the ninth edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival stands as a battleground for truth (Photo by Maria Weldali)

SHARJAH – In an era where photography remains a powerful tool for documenting and holding the powerful accountable, the ninth edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival stands as a battleground for truth.

Held in Sharjah, this year’s festival brings together some of the world’s most influential photographers and visual storytellers, each armed with a camera and a mission—to expose, document and provoke.

From the frontlines of conflict to the depths of environmental crises, Xposure 2025 is more than a celebration of photography. It is a testament to the power of images to hold those in power accountable and give voice to the silenced.

Speaking with The Jordan Times on the sidelines of the festival, Svetlana Bachevanova, a photojournalist and an advocate for human rights through visual storytelling, discussed how photojournalism cuts through propaganda and misinformation.

Bachevanova said that photojournalism’s ability to pierce through propaganda lies in its capacity to capture undeniable realities. “Ensuring the authenticity of photojournalistic work requires rigorous validation, including in-person consultations with photographers to verify that images remain unaltered. For example, the recent publication Ukraine: A War Crime—a 540-page volume documenting war crimes in Ukraine—engaged directly with its photographer to uphold accuracy,” she said.

“The human element and social interaction are indispensable, especially in an era where AI-driven visual storytelling may, in some cases, undermine the authenticity and emotional depth of human narratives.”

“The first step in verifying the integrity of a photograph is establishing trust in the photographer,” Bachevanova said.

On the ethical implications of AI-generated visuals, Bachevanova cautioned that such content could distort reality, making it critical for photojournalists to clearly distinguish between authentic photographs and AI-generated images.

“AI visuals can blur the lines, and photojournalists must be vigilant in maintaining the integrity of their work,” she said.

As the director of FotoEvidence, an organization dedicated to supporting documentary photographers who expose injustice worldwide, Bachevanova reflected on the challenges faced by photojournalists today and the risks they take to document human rights violations.

“The ability of photojournalists to document injustices is often restricted, and many are prevented from capturing and sharing critical evidence,” she said. “The international spread of doubts about the authenticity of media content only fuels mistrust and empowers politicians further.”

Unlike written words, which can be manipulated or taken out of context, images have an immediacy and emotional power that make them harder to dismiss. A single photograph, Bachevanova noted, can challenge official narratives and force accountability in ways that written reports sometimes cannot.

Throughout her career, Bachevanova has covered pivotal historical events, including the collapse of Bulgaria’s communist government, Boris Yeltsin’s coup attempt in Russia and the Romanian Revolution, among others.

Acclaimed for her fearless pursuit of truth, she has published over 40 books on themes of human rights, ecological justice and social equity, sharing visual stories from 29 countries.

Turning to the evolving role of photojournalism in today’s geopolitical landscape, Bachevanova acknowledged that the field faces increasing complexities.

Media censorship, digital surveillance and AI-generated disinformation now threaten the ability to capture and share truthful narratives.