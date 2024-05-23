You are here
Queen Rania meets with group of women in Eira, Yarqa
By JT - May 23,2024 - Last updated at May 23,2024
Her Majesty Queen Rania on Wednesday meets with a group of women in the villages of Eira and Yarqa southwest of Al Salt (Photo courtesy of Her Majesty Office)
AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania with a group of women in the villages of Eira and Yarqa southwest of Al Salt on Wednesday, where they discussed the women’s efforts to highlight the agricultural area’s unique assets.
During the meeting, Her Majesty heard from Mrs Hikmat Al Abbadi, the founder of Atayeb Eira, a project that invites visitors to sample food items created using products sourced from the village. The women also spoke to the Queen about a number of issues of importance to their families and local community, according to a statement from Her Majesty Office.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania on Monday visited the village of Al Bayoudha in Balqa Governorate, where she met with families, village elde
AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania on Sunday met with a group of young Jordanian men and women from Salt during a visit to Balqa Governorate, a
AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania visited Firyal Kofahi’s home-based kitchen in Irbid’s Hawar village on Wednesday as part of her efforts to s
Opinion
May 21, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
May 23, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.