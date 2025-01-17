You are here
Queen Rania meets incoming First Lady Melania Trump in Florida
By JT - Jan 17,2025 - Last updated at Jan 17,2025
Her Majesty Queen Rania meets with incoming US First Lady Melania Trump in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, during a visit to the United States (Photo courtesy of Her Majesty Queen Rania Office)
AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania met with incoming US First Lady Melania Trump in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, during a visit to the United States.
At the meeting, hosted by the incoming US First Lady, Queen Rania and Mrs. Trump discussed various issues of mutual interest, including children’s welfare, as well as improving their education, according to a statement from Office of Her Majesty.
