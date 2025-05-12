Parade, protests kick off Eurovision Song Contest week

By AFP - May 12,2025 - Last updated at May 12,2025

Protestors hold Palestinian flags and signs as they attend a demonstration against Israel's participation during the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 opening ceremony in Basel on Sunday (AFP photo)

BASEL, Switzerland -- The Eurovision Song Contest burst into Basel on Sunday, but a parade launching a week of build-up to the grand final was marked by protests over Israel's participation.

The Swiss city is hosting the 69th edition of the world's biggest annual live televised music event, reaching around 160 million viewers.

Organisers said tens of thousands of spectators took to the streets to welcome the 37 artists representing the competing countries.

Europop beats, dramatic staging and earworm choruses dominate the stage but Eurovision's light-hearted kitsch often unfolds against a backdrop of serious geopolitics.

A demonstration took place on Sunday to protest Israel's participation in the contest as the nation ramps up its war in Gaza, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

As the parade began outside Basel's iconic 500-year-old city hall, around a dozen Palestinian flags could be seen waving in the crowd. One banner read: "Israel: open Gaza's borders. Let aid in".

One flag-waving protester was tackled by police officers.

Some held up signs reading: "No applause for genocide" and "Singing while Gaza burns".

'Throat-slitting gesture'

The competition is organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the world's biggest public service media alliance, of which Israel's broadcaster Kan is a member.

Its entrant this year is Yuval Raphael.

She survived the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza, hiding beneath dead bodies as Hamas gunmen attacked a music festival, killing hundreds.

As she emerged from the city hall, Raphael, 24, waved and blew kisses to the crowd and posed for photographs, waving the Israeli flag.

Kan said it had filed a complaint with Swiss police "following an incident in which a young man wearing a keffiyeh and holding a Palestinian flag made a throat-slitting gesture toward Yuval Raphael and members of the Israeli Eurovision delegation".

AFP has sought a comment from the Basel police and the EBU.

Basel resident Birgit Althaler, was among the demonstrators.

"Israel has always used Eurovision as a platform for propaganda. And it's also scandalous that the city of Basel for example, does nothing," she told AFP.

"It's important that Eurovision changes," she said.

'Vibrant energy'

Switzerland is hosting after Swiss vocalist Nemo won Eurovision 2024 in Malmo with the highly personal song "The Code".

Nemo has joined calls for Israel to be thrown out of the event.

"Israel's actions are fundamentally at odds with the values that Eurovision claims to uphold -- peace, unity, and respect for human rights," the singer told the Huffington Post news website.

Basel's emergency services said the parade to the Messeplatz square "went off without any significant problems"

"The police were able to stop around 150 people at the Messeplatz through their presence and thus prevent the official event from being disrupted," it said in a brief statement.

Vintage trams and buses took the performers along the so-called "turquoise carpet" parade route -- the longest in Eurovision history at 1.3 kilometres.

The parade was accompanied by drummers, carnival groups, marching bands, alphorn players and techno DJ sets.

"The moment we have eagerly awaited is finally here," said Conradin Cramer, president of the Basel City canton, declaring Eurovision 2025 officially open.

"The stage is ready. Excitement fills the air and the entire city is buzzing with a unique and vibrant energy."

Sweden and Austria out front

The semifinals on Tuesday and Thursday will eliminate 11 countries, leaving 26 nations to contest Saturday's final at the St. Jakobshalle arena.

Sweden's entry KAJ -- from Finland's Swedish-speaking minority -- are the hot favourites to win, with a comical take on the joy of having a sauna.

"The plan is to win for Sweden then the Finns can feel it's basically their win but Sweden pays for it," quipped the group's Jakob Norrgard.

Austria's JJ is the bookmakers' second-favourite with "Wasted Love", a song in the mould of last year's winner, "The Code", combining operatic vocals and modern beats.

"I'm very excited. Obviously there's a little bit of pressure because people have high expectations," JJ told AFP.

"When I saw Nemo's performance, I was blown away. But we have different styles. I'm glad that people see similarities and are comparing me to a former winner," he said.