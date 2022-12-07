PSD arrests 18 suspected drug dealers over past 48 hours

Contraband seized by Public Security personnel during a wide-ranging counter-narcotic campaign is seen in this PSD handout (Photo courtesy of PSD)

AMMAN — Security operations and raids over the past 48 hours have resulted in the arrest of 18 suspected drug dealers in Amman, the Central Badia, Ramtha, Irbid and Mafraq.

Those arrested were found in possession of significant amounts of narcotics and weapons, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Security agents arrested two suspected drug traffickers in Amman in possession of 72 palm-sized sheets of hashish, 14,000 narcotic pills, one kilogramme of synthetic marijuana (joker) and crystal meth. Another suspected trafficker was arrested in east Amman in possession of 2,500 pills, two palm-sized sheets of hashish and two firearms, according to a PSD statement.

In southern Amman, agents arrested a suspected trafficker in possession of ready-to-sell narcotics. Another suspect was arrested in east Amman in possession of six palm-sized sheets of hashish and 4,000 pills.

In the Central Badia, a suspected trafficker was arrested for possession of 14 palm-sized sheets of hashish and 4,000 pills. In Irbid, security agents arrested two suspects in possession of two palm-sized sheets of hashish, 14,000 pills and a firearm.

In Mafraq, five suspects were arrested in possession of ready-to-sell narcotics. In Ramtha, five suspects were arrested in possession of unspecified drugs and five weapons.

The spokesperson stressed that the PSD, represented by the Anti-Narcotics Department and all other relevant departments, will continue its operations to protect society from the dangers of drugs. The spokesperson called on the public to cooperate with the ongoing campaigns, and to report any relevant information to the directorate.