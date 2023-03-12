15 suspected drug traffickers rounded up in nationwide raids — PSD

Drugs, firearms and other items are displayed by the authorities following drug raids across the nation (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) personnel, over the past 48 hours, have dealt with various drug cases and arrested 15 suspected drug traffickers, including wanted suspects, in possession of large amounts of narcotics and weapons, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said in a statement on Sunday.

In Mafraq, AND agents dealt with two cases involving two people in a vehicle transporting drugs. They were arrested in possession of 15,000 narcotic pills and seven palm-sized sheets of hashish, according to a PSD statement.

The second case in Mafraq involved two suspects who were arrested after a house was searched, and 5,000 pills were seized, the PSD said.

In an area west of Balqa, security personnel raided the home of a suspected drug trafficker and seized, after arresting the suspect, 10,000 narcotic pills and a firearm.

In the capital, AND agents dealt with five cases, the first of which involved a suspected drug dealer arrested for the possession of 14 palm-sized sheets of hashish, 2,500 narcotic pills, and unspecified quantities of crystal meth and hashish powder.

The second case resulted in the seizure of five palm-sized sheets of hashish and a weapon possessed by a suspected trafficker who was also arrested, the spokesperson said.

In the third Amman case, a suspected drug trafficker was arrested in possession of seven palm-sized sheets of hashish and 1,000 drug pills, while the fourth case involved a trafficker in possession of crystal meth.

The fifth case ended with the arrest of a "dangerous" drug trafficker, who is wanted in 12 cases, in possession of seven palm-sized sheets of hashish and 2,000 narcotics pills.

In Aqaba, a joint security campaign on drug traffickers resulted in the arrest of five suspects in possession of various amounts of narcotics and weapons.