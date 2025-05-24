Jordan’s first marine reserve gains global recognition for sustainability, biodiversity

By Sara Faqir - May 24,2025 - Last updated at May 24,2025

The Aqaba Marine Reserve, established in 2020 under Royal directives, aims to protect the region’s coral reefs and diverse ecosystems while promoting environmental awareness and ensuring the sustainable use of marine and terrestrial resources (File photo)

AQABA — Stretching over seven kilometres along the southern coast of Aqaba, the Aqaba Marine Reserve has emerged as Jordan’s first marine sanctuary and a global model for sustainable tourism and environmental conservation.

Established in 2020 under Royal directives, the reserve is managed by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA). It aims to protect the region’s coral reefs and diverse ecosystems while promoting environmental awareness and ensuring the sustainable use of marine and terrestrial resources.

“The reserve was created to safeguard biodiversity, manage marine activities responsibly, and enhance public understanding of marine conservation,” said Nasser Alzawaideh, Director of the Aqaba Marine Reserve, in a recent interview with The Jordan Times.

Home to some of the richest marine ecosystems in the region, the reserve hosts an astonishing array of marine species. Its vibrant coral reefs feature 157 species of hard coral, including a rare tube coral and three varieties of fire coral. Additionally, 15 coral species found here are unique to the area.

The surrounding waters are teeming with life, supporting 512 species of fish across 109 families. The ecosystem also shelters three main types of seagrasses, crucial breeding grounds for marine life, alongside molluscs, crustaceans, and 18 genera of benthic algae.

Critically endangered sea turtles, including the hawksbill and green turtle, also find refuge in the reserve’s waters.

“This ecosystem plays a critical role in maintaining the ecological balance of the Gulf of Aqaba,” Alzawaideh said.

International recognition

In recognition of its sustainable practices, the reserve has been designated a Category VI protected area by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), denoting areas managed primarily for sustainable use of natural ecosystems.

In 2025, the reserve was added to the IUCN Green List, a prestigious global certification for protected areas that meet high standards of conservation, management, and community engagement.

That same year, the reserve’s Blue Beach received the coveted Blue Flag Award for water quality and environmental safety for the third consecutive year (2023–2025).

It also passed the initial technical phase of a nomination for UNESCO World Heritage status, a significant milestone toward global heritage recognition.

The reserve is equipped with visitor amenities including restrooms, shaded areas, playgrounds, and campsites.

Trained lifeguards, daily cleaning crews, recycling bins, and first aid stations ensure visitor safety and environmental upkeep. Open fires and littering are strictly prohibited, with fines imposed for violations. Native palms and other trees have also been planted to preserve the natural landscape.

Serving both as a research hub and public recreation area, the reserve conducts biodiversity surveys and climate impact studies in collaboration with global partners such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

With over 30 dive sites, vibrant snorkelling areas, glass-bottom boat tours, and camping zones, the reserve draws tourists from across the globe. Despite its world-class offerings, entry to the beaches remains free, underscoring its mission of making sustainable nature experiences accessible to all.